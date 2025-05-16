From Iceland — Dog Hired As Assistant Teacher In Reykjavík School

Dog Hired As Assistant Teacher In Reykjavík School

Published May 16, 2025

Words by
Photo by
City of Reykjavík

A Labrador Retriever named Orka has started working as an assistant teacher in Rimaskóli primary school. The dog helps teaching students in third grade, and doubles as a therapist, its owner and Rimaskóli teacher Dagný Gísladóttir told RÚV.

Orka is part of the pilot project “Hundur í skólastofunni” (Dog in the classroom), which aims to improve students’ work environment and mood. Orka’s role is to foster its students’ wellbeing and calmness. She works part-time and is only present in the classroom for two days per week. For her own comfort, Orka is allowed to retreat into her kennel at will.

The canine collaborator has been received well by the pupils. In conversation with RÚV, one student claimed to have been afraid of dogs until Orka arrived. Another describes Orka helping with their studies.

You can follow Orka’s teaching journey through her Instagram.

