From Iceland — After 56 Years, Overdue Book Returned To Kópavogur Library

Kata í Ameríku (Kati in America in English), by Astrid Lindgren, was returned to Kópavogur Library during the library’s fine-free week after being borrowed for 56 years — the book was originally due on June 2, 1969.

The borrower found the book while cleaning out the attic and, of course, took the opportunity to make use of the fine-free week, which took place May 5–11 in celebration of Kópavogur’s 70th anniversary.

The official anniversary fell on May 11. On that day in 1955, Kópavogur was granted township rights. While the town’s history stretches back much further, rapid development began after World War II, when many people moved out of Reykjavík and built homes in the suburbs. Kópavogur experienced significant growth in a short time and eventually reached a population of around 40,000. The birthday was celebrated all across town, with Saturday’s highlight being a massive cake served at Smáralind.

The book was originally checked out in 1969 by the Icelandic poet Jón úr Vör. At the time, the library was operating out of a small room in Kársnes School. Jón was the first municipal librarian of Kópavogur. This year, the library is celebrating its 72nd anniversary.