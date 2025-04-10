From Iceland — 13.000 People Opposed To Fish Farm In Seyðisfjörður

Photo by Image Supplied To The Reykjavík Grapevine

A total of 13.022 people signed a petition urging authorities to cancel plans to allow open-pen fish farming in Seyðisfjörður, RÚV reports. The petition was closed on midnight, April 9.

In December, the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) published a licensing draft for fish company Kaldvík, which allows the company a 10.000-tonne salmon processing capacity.

Activists from Seyðisfjörður have fought against the enterprise, pointing out that the fjord is unsuitable for fish farming due to its size. According to a 2023 survey by Múlaþing municipality, 75% of residents opposed the plans.

Read more about Seyðisfjörður’s fight against big salmon here.