From Iceland — 13.000 People Opposed To Fish Farm In Seyðisfjörður

13.000 People Opposed To Fish Farm In Seyðisfjörður

Published April 10, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Image Supplied To The Reykjavík Grapevine

A total of 13.022 people signed a petition urging authorities to cancel plans to allow open-pen fish farming in Seyðisfjörður, RÚV reports. The petition was closed on midnight, April 9.

In December, the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) published a licensing draft for fish company Kaldvík, which allows the company a 10.000-tonne salmon processing capacity.

Activists from Seyðisfjörður have fought against the enterprise, pointing out that the fjord is unsuitable for fish farming due to its size. According to a 2023 survey by Múlaþing municipality, 75% of residents opposed the plans.

Read more about Seyðisfjörður’s fight against big salmon here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Vesturbæjarlaug To Close For A Month This Summer For Renovations

Vesturbæjarlaug To Close For A Month This Summer For Renovations

by

News
Police Officers Spied On Citizens For Iceland’s Richest Man

Police Officers Spied On Citizens For Iceland’s Richest Man

by

News
Iceland Roundup: Shorts, Naval Exercise, Fewer Birds, Lobbying Mistakes, Marriage In Iceland

Iceland Roundup: Shorts, Naval Exercise, Fewer Birds, Lobbying Mistakes, Marriage In Iceland

by

News
One In Three Worried About U.S.-Imposed Tariffs, Inflation Increases

One In Three Worried About U.S.-Imposed Tariffs, Inflation Increases

by

News
NATO Military Exercises Conducted In Faxaflói

NATO Military Exercises Conducted In Faxaflói

by

News
Reindeer Seen Swimming Near Djúpavogur

Reindeer Seen Swimming Near Djúpavogur

by

Show Me More!