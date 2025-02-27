From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

Published February 27, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Iceland Airwaves has announced the first wave of acts for its 2025 edition, set to take place on November 6-8.

On the international front, the lineup includes ian, Kenya Grace, DEADLETTER, FAT DOG, Babymorocco, Night Tapes, So Good, and The Scratch, among others.

As for the Icelandic artists, the festival welcomes both returning favourites and fresh faces to the stage:

Check out the complete list of the announced artists at icelandairwaves.is.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
-->
Tags:

Next:

-->

News vine

Popular on Grapevine
Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

News

Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Articles

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

News

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

Bound By All Things Kinky

Cover Features

Bound By All Things Kinky

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Articles

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Interview

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Music

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

News

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

Latest

News
Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

by

News
Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

by

News
Architects And City Designers Appalled By Reykjavík’s Ugliness, Start Petition

Architects And City Designers Appalled By Reykjavík’s Ugliness, Start Petition

by

News
Pharmacist Fends Off Armed Robbers In Kópavogur

Pharmacist Fends Off Armed Robbers In Kópavogur

by

News
Icelanders Strongly Oppose Greenland Becoming Part Of The U.S.

Icelanders Strongly Oppose Greenland Becoming Part Of The U.S.

by

News
Iceland Roundup: Teacher’s Strike, Football Bus, PM in Kyiv, Broke Airlines & Melting Glaciers

Iceland Roundup: Teacher’s Strike, Football Bus, PM in Kyiv, Broke Airlines & Melting Glaciers

by

Show Me More!