From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Iceland Airwaves has announced the first wave of acts for its 2025 edition, set to take place on November 6-8.

On the international front, the lineup includes ian, Kenya Grace, DEADLETTER, FAT DOG, Babymorocco, Night Tapes, So Good, and The Scratch, among others.

As for the Icelandic artists, the festival welcomes both returning favourites and fresh faces to the stage:

Check out the complete list of the announced artists at icelandairwaves.is.