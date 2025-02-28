From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Beer Day, Hooked, Gervifætur Til Gaza, & More

It feels like this weekend is particularly burgeoning with experimental and exciting performances and art! Maybe we’re starting to see this year’s flood of projects born out of winter hibernation….but hey, we can’t get too ahead of ourselves, it’s still only February.
Tonight, Tófa is hosting a release concert at LEMMY, supported by Hasar and Kjartan Holm. This weekend, Hyalin is celebrating all day, both Saturday and Sunday, on their reopening. Songwriters in Iceland is hosting their first event in their new concert series at Bird (and welcome any budding or experienced songwriters a chance to play – just contact them!).
Oh, and you can’t forget about Beer Day, tomorrow — March 1st, the annual celebration of the legalisation of beer in Iceland. Happy 36th Birthday, Legal Beer. 

Looking for more? Just scroll down. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

Group exhibition — Hooked

Opens on February 28 — 17:00 HAKK Gallery

What is a hook? asks this exhibition opening today at 17:00. This exhibition accrues the work of 30 designers, artists, craftspeople, and architects, exploring wall hooks — varying material, form, and expression in their interpretations. Drawing inspiration from a similar show at Gallerí Greip nearly 30 years ago, Hooked both compares & contrasts itself to that 1996 Reykjavík Arts Festival exhibition and looks towards the future. ISH

Amanda Riffo — The Blue Spot

Opens on Friday, February 28 — 17:00 — Gluggagalleríið STÉTT

The “Blue Spot” references research about a cluster of dark blue-coloured cells in the brain that enable wakefulness when activated. Today, 2024 Icelandic Art Prize’s Artist of the Year Amanda Riffo opens an exhibition at STÉTT (Window Gallery) specifically focused on the end of sleep, and presents “a fictional scene constructed as a film set, incorporating the work of a scenic painter to enhance realism.” Remember, this is a window gallery, so you observe all this from the outside through two window panels. I’m curious and excited. ISH

Gervifætur til Gaza: Concert

Saturday, March 1 — 14:00 — Háskólabíó — 5.900kr on tix.is

All funds raised during this concert will aid the Iceland-Palestine Association’s initiative, since 2009, to send prosthetic limbs to Gaza. Bubbi Morthens, Friðrik Dór, Jón Jónsson, GDRN, Ellen, Eyþór, and Systur, and the band FLOTT will take the stage, and Bubbi will be premiering a new song dedicated to Gaza. ISH

Að standa á haus: Supersport! & Flesh Machine

Saturday, March 1 — 20:00 — RVK Tónabíó — Free

RVK Bruggfélag Tónabíó was a runner up for Best Craft Bar in our 2025 Best of Reykjavík, while Flesh Machine and Supersport! were both nominated for 2025 Grapevine Music Awards. If you trust us, then take a short walk up Laugavegur past Hlemmur (or the bus if you’re feeling savvy) to this weekly concert series, and maybe try one of their craft beers while you’re at it! ISH

Ribbon_Reborn

Saturday, March 1 — 19:00 — Smekkleysa

Ribbon Reborn features an all-women lineup performing with the common thread of sonic rebirth. Lindy Lin will be performing her improvisational set Mirror Stage: Perfect Score with support from Ronja, which is an exploration of gender, artistry and stage performance, improvisation, and subverting the male gaze. Additionally, GARGAN, the collaborative project of Bergþóra Kristbergsdóttir and Hulda Ragnhildur, will be joining. Birthed through the internet while Hulda was abroad, GARGAN is self-described as welcoming “polite woodwind players and electronic musicians to gather and let go after a long day.” ISH

Eliade & Una Mist Concert

Wednesday, March 5 — 20:30 — Röntgen, 2nd Floor — Free

Producer, singer, rapper, and multi-instrumentalist Eliade is returning to Iceland to perform. Now London-based, Eliade’s electronic, pulsating soundscapes are fascinating and hypnotic. Una Mist, producer and sound artist, will be starting the night with new songs from her upcoming album. Don’t miss this! ISH

