From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Beer Day, Hooked, Gervifætur Til Gaza, & More

Opens on February 28 — 17:00 — HAKK Gallery
What is a hook? asks this exhibition opening today at 17:00. This exhibition accrues the work of 30 designers, artists, craftspeople, and architects, exploring wall hooks — varying material, form, and expression in their interpretations. Drawing inspiration from a similar show at Gallerí Greip nearly 30 years ago, Hooked both compares & contrasts itself to that 1996 Reykjavík Arts Festival exhibition and looks towards the future. ISH
Opens on Friday, February 28 — 17:00 — Gluggagalleríið STÉTT
The “Blue Spot” references research about a cluster of dark blue-coloured cells in the brain that enable wakefulness when activated. Today, 2024 Icelandic Art Prize’s Artist of the Year Amanda Riffo opens an exhibition at STÉTT (Window Gallery) specifically focused on the end of sleep, and presents “a fictional scene constructed as a film set, incorporating the work of a scenic painter to enhance realism.” Remember, this is a window gallery, so you observe all this from the outside through two window panels. I’m curious and excited. ISH
Saturday, March 1 — 14:00 — Háskólabíó — 5.900kr on tix.is
All funds raised during this concert will aid the Iceland-Palestine Association’s initiative, since 2009, to send prosthetic limbs to Gaza. Bubbi Morthens, Friðrik Dór, Jón Jónsson, GDRN, Ellen, Eyþór, and Systur, and the band FLOTT will take the stage, and Bubbi will be premiering a new song dedicated to Gaza. ISH
Að standa á haus: Supersport! & Flesh Machine
Saturday, March 1 — 20:00 — RVK Tónabíó — Free
RVK Bruggfélag Tónabíó was a runner up for Best Craft Bar in our 2025 Best of Reykjavík, while Flesh Machine and Supersport! were both nominated for 2025 Grapevine Music Awards. If you trust us, then take a short walk up Laugavegur past Hlemmur (or the bus if you’re feeling savvy) to this weekly concert series, and maybe try one of their craft beers while you’re at it! ISH
