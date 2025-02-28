From Iceland — One Arrested In Iceland Following Large-Scale Hit Against Child Sexual Exploitation

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

On February 28, Europol published an announcement outlining the result of Operation Cumberland — a global operation which supported authorities in 19 countries in a large-scale hit against child sexual exploitation. 25 arrests were made worldwide, with suspects engaging in the distribution of AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

One person was arrested in Iceland.

According to RÚV, the Danish police discovered the conduct following an arrest in November, 2024. The perpetrator was suspected of selling access to a closed webpage containing the material. Europol informed the Icelandic police that an Icelandic person had come up in the investigation by the Danish authorities.

The individual is suspected of having purchased access to material depicting child sexual abuse. Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday, February 26, and confiscated their belongings.

Europol’s investigation is the first of its kind to highlight the role of AI in child sexual exploitation. Legal framework surrounding the issue is lacking, and police authorities worldwide are set to campaign against using AI for illegal activity.