From Iceland — One Arrested In Iceland Following Large-Scale Hit Against Child Sexual Exploitation

One Arrested In Iceland Following Large-Scale Hit Against Child Sexual Exploitation

Published February 28, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

On February 28, Europol published an announcement outlining the result of Operation Cumberland — a global operation which supported authorities in 19 countries in a large-scale hit against child sexual exploitation. 25 arrests were made worldwide, with suspects engaging in the distribution of AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

One person was arrested in Iceland.

According to RÚV, the Danish police discovered the conduct following an arrest in November, 2024. The perpetrator was suspected of selling access to a closed webpage containing the material. Europol informed the Icelandic police that an Icelandic person had come up in the investigation by the Danish authorities.

The individual is suspected of having purchased access to material depicting child sexual abuse. Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday, February 26, and confiscated their belongings.

Europol’s investigation is the first of its kind to highlight the role of AI in child sexual exploitation. Legal framework surrounding the issue is lacking, and police authorities worldwide are set to campaign against using AI for illegal activity.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
-->
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

-->

News vine

Popular on Grapevine
Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

News

Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Articles

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

News

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

Bound By All Things Kinky

Cover Features

Bound By All Things Kinky

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Articles

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Interview

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Music

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

News

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

Latest

News
Iceland Revenue And Customs Authority Warns Against Phishing Scam

Iceland Revenue And Customs Authority Warns Against Phishing Scam

by

News
Grapevine Events: Beer Day, Hooked, Gervifætur Til Gaza, & More

Grapevine Events: Beer Day, Hooked, Gervifætur Til Gaza, & More

by

News
Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

by

News
Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

by

News
Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

by

News
Architects And City Designers Appalled By Reykjavík’s Ugliness, Start Petition

Architects And City Designers Appalled By Reykjavík’s Ugliness, Start Petition

by

Show Me More!