From Iceland — Five Parties Begin Formal Negotiations For Reykjavík Council

Five Parties Begin Formal Negotiations For Reykjavík Council

Published February 14, 2025

Five parties have commenced formal negotiations to restore a political majority to Reykjavík City Council. This was reported by Left-Green Movement councillor Líf Magneudóttir in a press statement on February 12.

The Socialist Party, Pirate, Left-Green Movement (Vinstri græn), the Social Democratic Alliance (Samfylking), and the People’s Party (Flokkur fólksins) representatives are in discussions. According to Líf, their goal is to prioritise the welfare and life quality of every Reykjavík citizen.

The ruling coalition fell on February 7 after Mayor Einar Þorsteinsson issued a statement regarding the parties’ collaboration.  According to him, he decided to collapse the council due to being unable to deliver promises to citizens. The coalition comprised councillors from the Progressive Party (Framsókn), Social Democratic Alliance (Samfylking), Pirate Party (Píratar), and the Liberal Reform Party (Viðreisn).

As reported by RÚV, this majority is the likeliest option to prevail, as the People’s Party claimed they would not collaborate with the Independence Party (Sjálfstæðisflokkurinn). No official majority is needed in the municipal level.

 

