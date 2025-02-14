From Iceland — It's Valentine's Day! Got Any Plans?

Photo by Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine Art Bicnick from The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Work up the courage and ask that special someone out on a date — we’ve got just the place in mind

Whether you’re courting someone you’ve just met, trying to transition that repeat bar hookup into a real thing, or you’ve been coupled up for longer than you can remember, it’s a good time to plan a date night. Icelanders haven’t been known for dating. Drunken hookups hastily arranged at the point of last call, or laissez-faire swiping on this or that app are more par for the course.

But there’s beauty in a date, in sitting next to or across from someone and getting to know them better while doing something together with your clothes on. And if that something involves food or drink, then all the better. Here are some tried and tested date spots you should give a shot.

Port 9 (pictured above)

Veghúsastígur 9

In addition to being a great place for outdoor drinking, Port 9 was recently crowned the best date place in town in our Best of Reykjavík sister mag. Centrally located, yet slightly out of the way, Port 9 has the power to impress first-date lovebirds as well as cement marriages lasting decades. Small, confined and expertly decorated, Port 9 has also made strides in hosting events, such as their monthly poetry night. If that’s not your or your date’s jam, consider scheduling a triple date for a romantic wine tasting group session. It’s cheaper than therapy.

RVK Brewing Company

Skipholt 33

You know how the old real estate adage goes: Location, location, location! A good date spot needs to be generally close to downtown, but would benefit from being far enough from the main drag so as to not run the risk of bumping into old classmates who can obviously tell you’re on a date. Well, Reykjavík Brewing Company’s Tónabíó solves that problem. With multiple beers on tap, frequent event scheduling, and board games, you could always shelter behind the bar’s activities in case talking’s not your strong suit. Failing that, you could always challenge your date to a drinking competition and see what kind of trúnó you stumble into.

Spilavinir

Suðurlandsbraut 48

Spilavinir is simply a great place for an activity date. Though it’s primarily a board game shop, Spilavinir’s concession area is a fully functional café and bar, offering patrons a chance to try out some games while forging deep and meaningful relationships. Let’s say you’re a sore loser and board games aren’t your thing, you could still enjoy Spilavinir’s cozy atmosphere and selection of drinks. If the date goes well, you might find yourself in Ölver, or trying to wrangle that cat bastard Díegó somewhere in Skeifan.

Aperó

Laugavegur 20b

If you’re looking to set a swankier tone for your date night, Aperó is the place to go. The service is quite honestly the best in town, with a small team that knows their French wines inside out without being bougie about it. The atmosphere is lush, luxe and dimly lit — perfect for making eyes at that person across the table (or across the room, if you’re not hitting it off with the person you arrived with). In addition to an impeccably curated wine list, the kitchen also turns out a selection of small plates that are perfect for sharing. Grab a spot by a window — take your pick of overlooking Laugavegur or Klapparstígur — to do some people watching if or when the conversation lulls.

Amma Don

Laugavegur 55

Possibly the only speakeasy in Reykjavík, Amma Don shares its building with the highly sought-after Michelin Star restaurant ÓX. Located behind the graffiti’d door on Laugavegur 55, Amma Don is the foyer to ÓX, decorated in the spirit of the head chef’s grandmother. Low coffee tables, plush furniture and heavy tapestries are the key motifs here. Oh, and their cocktails are *Michelin starred chef’s kiss*. Rocking your date up to Amma Don will have them thinking you’ve got your shit together and know what’s worth trying in town. Continue the night through the secret bookcase and into ÓX itself and it’ll really be a night to remember.

Mat Bar

Hverfisgata 26

There are few restaurants in town that have that local neighbourhood haunt vibe down quite like Mat Bar. From its stylish interiors to its compact corner presence, the small plates from the even smaller wood fired grill have always punched above their weight since day one. Locally-grown vegetables are treated with the same care as meat, and the meats are tended to lovingly. After a brief departure from their “Nordic-Italian” focus, Mat Bar has for the past couple of years returned to their old form, borrowing freely from global pantries while still being approachably modern. Whether you’re doing a multi-plate full meal date or just grabbing a few drinks (which are always delightfully prepared) and sharing something small, the intimate setting at Mat Bar and din that reverberates through the place will have you leaning in and getting up close with your date. It’s a romantic spot.