From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Milkywhale & BLOSSI, Bjarki's Hellthier Lifestyle Ritual, Kliður Choir & More

Looking for more? Just scroll down. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.
Michael Mc Elroy Live Set & Love Wins
February 14 — 20:00 & 21:00 — 12 Tónar
If you want to settle into one venue and spend the entire night there, 12 Tónar is my best recommendation. At 20:00, Michael Mc Elroy will be playing a live set for his release today, Electronic Ísland. An homage to Iceland, with inspiration pulled from volcanoes to a tourist’s excitement at Keflavík Airport, this is a truly exciting release and not to be missed live (if you can’t make it to this, he’s playing Space Odyssey earlier today at 18:00 and Lucky Records tomorrow at ?). Following this is Love Wins, a celebration of love hosted by some of Reykjavík’s most in vogue disc jockeys: DJ Melerito De Jére and DJ ÓK. Dress code? “pink, red, huge hats, or tiny ones.” See you there. ISH
February 14 — 17:00 — Gallery Kannski
Fittingly opening on Valentine’s Day, Heart Eyes is a dual exhibition of the works of Carlos Valdez-Kehoe and the artist duo Ráðhildur & Hekla. Valdes-Kehoe’s work explores “the complexity of love among experiences of immigration” through murals that evolve as the exhibition progresses (or more accurately, decay, as papers fall off the wall). Additionally, the artist will utilize the “universal language of food” and cook a meal for the audience. Ráðhildur and Hekla’s work is a series of workshops and performances (held by the duo, and those they love and have loved) titled “Festival of Love.” Further, you can see the exhibition’s opening hours here and mark your calendar for the Love letter workshop and hot love cocoa this Sunday, February 16. Gallery Kannski beckons you to “Lindargata’s hottest artist-run-space” to feel the love. ISH
February 15 — 17:00 — Verkvinnslan, Gufunes — 2000 ISK At The Door
The winter festival of Verkvinnslan, KULDAKAST, will be held for its second iteration this Saturday. Focused on “The COLD,” the programme holds performances, concerts, exhibition & installation, ending with a club night. If you can manage to make your way out there, I’m positive it’ll be worth your while. ISH
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!