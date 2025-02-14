From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Milkywhale & BLOSSI, Bjarki's Hellthier Lifestyle Ritual, Kliður Choir & More

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

TGIF! While love might be in the air tonight — and most public spaces are best avoided — there’s plenty more happening this weekend. Bjarki’s Hellthier Lifestyle Ritual returns for its second night (read all about it, plus details on the afterparty, in Lilja Jónsson’s article), Milkywhale hits the stage at Tónabíó with BLOSSI on Saturday (Grayson Del Faro has the scoop where the band had been all this time), and on Sunday, Kliður Choir takes over the Whales of Iceland museum. Looking for more? Just scroll down. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

Michael Mc Elroy Live Set & Love Wins

February 14 — 20:00 & 21:00 — 12 Tónar

If you want to settle into one venue and spend the entire night there, 12 Tónar is my best recommendation. At 20:00, Michael Mc Elroy will be playing a live set for his release today, Electronic Ísland. An homage to Iceland, with inspiration pulled from volcanoes to a tourist’s excitement at Keflavík Airport, this is a truly exciting release and not to be missed live (if you can’t make it to this, he’s playing Space Odyssey earlier today at 18:00 and Lucky Records tomorrow at ?). Following this is Love Wins, a celebration of love hosted by some of Reykjavík’s most in vogue disc jockeys: DJ Melerito De Jére and DJ ÓK. Dress code? “pink, red, huge hats, or tiny ones.” See you there. ISH

Heart Eyes Opening

February 14 — 17:00 — Gallery Kannski

Fittingly opening on Valentine’s Day, Heart Eyes is a dual exhibition of the works of Carlos Valdez-Kehoe and the artist duo Ráðhildur & Hekla. Valdes-Kehoe’s work explores “the complexity of love among experiences of immigration” through murals that evolve as the exhibition progresses (or more accurately, decay, as papers fall off the wall). Additionally, the artist will utilize the “universal language of food” and cook a meal for the audience. Ráðhildur and Hekla’s work is a series of workshops and performances (held by the duo, and those they love and have loved) titled “Festival of Love.” Further, you can see the exhibition’s opening hours here and mark your calendar for the Love letter workshop and hot love cocoa this Sunday, February 16. Gallery Kannski beckons you to “Lindargata’s hottest artist-run-space” to feel the love. ISH

February 15 — 17:00 — Verkvinnslan, Gufunes — 2000 ISK At The Door

The winter festival of Verkvinnslan, KULDAKAST, will be held for its second iteration this Saturday. Focused on “The COLD,” the programme holds performances, concerts, exhibition & installation, ending with a club night. If you can manage to make your way out there, I’m positive it’ll be worth your while. ISH

Kliður Concert February 16 — 18:00 — Whales Of Iceland — Free, Donations Accepted On World Whale Day, the self-described “unconventional choir” Kliður will be performing to celebrate whales. Notable and impressive, the group performs only original music composed by members of the group, and lyrics sung are often by writers within the group. Whether you’re a fan of choral music, a fan of whales, or both, this event will host beautiful music in a beautiful space. ISH