From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Trouble In Reykjavík, Teacher's Strike, Pension Fund Problems, Sour Ram Balls

Photo by Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin journalist Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

On the docket this week are: Reykjavík’s Mayor Einar Þorsteinsson blows up ruling coalition; Having an airport in Reykjavík is not good for trees. And we’re short on trees; Teachers on strike in Iceland (or not); Pension fund cross-ownership in Iceland. Pension funds were the solution, are they now the problem?; Two midwinter feasts, where Icelanders eat traditional food; sour whale, sour ram testicles, rotten shark etc., result in a food poisoning. How does bad food go bad-er?

Watch the video below or listen on your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and your other podcast platforms of choice.