From Iceland — Reykjavík's Ruling Coalition Collapses

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Reykjavík Mayor Einar Þorsteinsson dissolved the city’s governing coalition on February 7, citing irreconcilable differences among its members, reports RÚV. Framsóknarflokksins (Progressive Party), Samfylking (Social Democratic Alliance), Viðreisn (Liberal Reform Party) and the Pirate Party had been in a ruling coalition since the May 2022 election, with Social Democrat Dagur B. Eggertsson serving as mayor until Einar took over in January 2024.

The decision follows rising tensions in recent days over the domestic airport in Vatnsmýri. Einar claims that Social Democratic Alliance Leader Heiða Björg Hilmisdóttir’s heated reaction to the mayor’s agreement with the Independence Party on the airport at a city council meeting on Tuesday as the end of the partnership. Other marty leaders said the conversation over the location of the airport was no more heated than it has always been.

Announcing the collapse on Friday night, Einar informed coalition leaders of his decision and outlined his plan to form a new majority with the Independence Party, Viðreisn, and the People’s Party. Crucially, he stated that retaining his position as mayor would be a prerequisite for any new agreement.

It currently looks unlikely that Einar will be able to piece together a new majority without the support of the Social Dems and Liberal Reform Party (who he just spurned by blowing up the coalition) and the People’s Party, who refuse to work with the Independence Party.

23 representatives sit on the city council from 8 parties. In order to form a majority, 12 representatives are needed. A majority can be formed among all parties in city council, excluding Einar’s Progressive Party and the Independence Party.

Municipal elections are currently scheduled tor spring 2026.

Why did the coalition collapse?

“We were unable to achieve what we had promised the people of Reykjavík,” Einar said in a press briefing. “We pledged change, but within this framework, we were not able to deliver it.”

According to him, the outgoing coalition had functioned relatively smoothly, but fundamental disagreements had lingered from the outset. Einar emphasised the need for “bolder decisions” in city governance, particularly in key areas such as housing policy, budget management, childcare, and the future of Reykjavík Domestic Airport.

According to the representatives of the other majority parties, the breakup of the coalition was not discussed at the tense meeting of party leaders — neither during the meeting itself nor during the break.

The dispute over the domestic airport had not intensified beyond previous disagreements, and little had changed that would justify dissolving the coalition.

The Progressive Party, with Einar Þorsteinsson as its leader, recently polled at just 3.3% support. According to the poll, the majority would not have been held if elections were held today. The Independence Party currently has the highest support, with the Social Democratic Alliance in second place.