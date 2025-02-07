From Iceland — Reykjavík Air Traffic Curbed

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The Icelandic Transport Authority (Samgöngustofa) has directed the airport company Isavia — which manages the Reykjavík domestic airport — to curb air traffic on the east-west runway, RÚV reports.

This is due to the Öskjuhlíð treeline. Planes are prohibited to land on the runway, and airplanes can only take off in a westward direction.

The restriction is set to take effect on Saturday, February 8.

Earlier this spring, the City of Reykjavík was ordered to decrease the height of the treeline to ensure air traffic safety. Due to disagreements on the amount of trees to fell, the city has not complied.

