From Iceland — PHOTOS: The 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards

Photo by Joana Fontinha

On Thursday, February 6, musicians and music lovers came together at Mengi for the 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards.

For the 13th time, awards were given to artists and individuals who excelled in the previous year. The winners and nominees were decided by a panel of judges, chaired by the Grapevine’s music editor Jóhannes Bjarkason.

The list of winners are as follows:

Artist Of The Year — CYBER

Album Of The Year — allt sem hefur gerst, Supersport!

Supersport! Song Of The Year — “Í Draumalandinu”, Spacestation

Best Visual Representation (formerly Best Music Video) — 1000 orð by Bríet and Birnir, directed by Erlendur Sveinsson

Best Live Act — Xiupill

You Should Have Heard This — Gárur, Jónbjörn

Jónbjörn Ones To Watch — Amor Vincit Omnia

Shout Out — Árni Matthíasson

The 2025 panel included promoter, event manager Agnes Hlynsdóttir, graphic designer, writer and DJ Alexander Le Sage de Fontenay, RÚV culture journalist and musician Júlía Aradóttir, composer, musician and Tónabíó event organiser Maria-Carmela Raso, and musician and founder of Extreme Chill festival and Space Odyssey record store Pan Thorarensen.

In addition to the doling of prizes, winners of the categories Best Live Act and You Should Have Heard This performed for Mengi guests.

The event was sponsored by Elding Whale Watching, Fischersund, Íslandshótel, Kastrup restaurant, Lady Brewery, Tuborg, and 12 Tónar.