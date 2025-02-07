From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Winter Lights Festival, Museum Night & More

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

In one of the darkest times of the year, the Winter Lights Festival brightens the city with colourful lights dancing on buildings and even Hallgrímskirkja. Neon pink and green bulbs dress the streetlights, lending the city an edgy atmosphere. For Museum Night this Friday, museums open their doors with talks, guided tours, shows, and DJ sets. In addition, Barbie goes to the Design Museum, Kristín Sesselja and HáRún are performing at Tónabíó, Dýrfinna Benita & Sadie Cook will do a talk on their exhibition at Gerðarsafn, and much more. For more events, just scroll down. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or see what’s already happening around town.

Ragnar Kjartansson — World Light

February 7 — 17:00 — Hafnarhús (Reykjavík Art Museum)

This four-screen cinematic adaptation of World Light (Heimsljós) by Halldór Laxness was filmed ten years ago in an art museum in Vienna. World Light was created by a group of Icelandic artists, led by esteemed artist Ragnar Kjartansson. Upon the opening of the exhibition, Ragnar Kjartansson, Hildigunnur Birgisdóttir andHalldór Halldórsson will host a conversation about its creation. ISH

Cornucopia screenings

February 7 & 8 — 17:50 — Smárabíó

There are two film screenings left in town for Björk’s Cornucopia — part concert film, part digital theatre, and a wild ride through mad visuals and bespoke instruments — some as quirky as circular flutes. It’s a culmination of Björk’s eponymous flamboyant tour and, trust us, nothing quite like you’ve seen in the movies. I fell asleep watching The Eras Tour film, but with this one I was glued to the screen every minute, just thinking: how did the team come up with this? Oh by the way, have you ever seen flute players dance? IZ

Until February 8 — All Over Reykjavík

I hope you’re planning to go to Museum Night tonight! On February 7, most museums in the Capital Region are offering free admission, concerts (GDRN & Magnús Jóhann at the House of Collections), and many exhibition openings! Additionally, the full schedule of February 6 (mainly the Lights Festival, and opening ceremony to these installations) has ben postponed to February 7, giving you the perfect opportunity to check it out now. Then on Saturday, February 8, capital area swimming pools have free admission in the evening, along with a huge party at Laugardalslaug. This yearly event always brightens the city, and with the weather we’ve been having we sure as hell need it! ISH

Karen Ösp Pálsdóttir & Petra Hjartardóttir — Ancient Paths Closes February 27 — SÍM Gallery (Hafnarstræti) Friends Karen Ösp Pálsdóttir & Petra Hjartardóttir describe themselves as “having been molded from the same clay,” and both are currently reacquainting themselves with their home country of Iceland after time spent living abroad. Grounded in earth imagery and colour tones, the two incorporate a plethora of mediums into this exhibition of models, paintings, 3D models, and more. ISH