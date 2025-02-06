Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

As reported on Wednesday, Feburary 6, the Icelandic Met Office upgraded its weather warning across the country to the highest level.

The office warned of a violent south and southwest storm with gale winds reaching 28-38 metres per second. On Wednesday evening, a video of Hallgrímskirkja being struck by lightning circulated the internet.

On the storm’s second day, the alert was extended for most of the country, excluding the western shoreline, with gales reaching up to 55 metres per second.

The storm has caused severe disturbances on infrastructure around the country. RÚV reports that houses around the country have suffered significant damages; fiber optics and electrical cables in Akureyri, North Iceland, were damaged and water flooded the streets of the town; and a bus station exploded in Egilsstaðir, East Iceland, are among the incidents brought on by the weather.

As day passes, the weather dissipates, with only an orange warning issued for East Iceland.