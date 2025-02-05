From Iceland — UPDATE: Severe Weather Warning Upgraded To Red Across Most Of Iceland

Photo by Screenshot/Vedur.is

Update at 15:00: The Icelandic Met Office has upgraded the weather warning across the country to red (the highest level).

The office warns of a violent south and southwest storm with gale force winds of 28 to 33 metres per second (100 to 120 km/hour), accompanied by considerable rain. The alert, in place for 16:00 to 19:00 in the capital area (extending to 03:00 in other parts of the country) on February 5, warns that “wind damage is likely and it can be dangerous to be outside.”

While the alert level is currently forecasted to downgrade to orange overnight, a red warning is in effect for Thursday, Feb. 6, from 08:00 until at least noon in the capital area, and lasting until 17:00 in the East Fjords.

Reykjavík area schools are asking parents to collect their children from schools and afterschool programs by 15:30.

Iceland is set to face what could be the worst weather of the year, with heavy winds and precipitation forecasted across the entire country, reports mbl.is.

The Iceland Met Office is forecasting southerly winds at 20 to 28 metres per second (72-100 km/h) in the Reykjavík area, as well as considerable rain beginning at 14:00 on Wednesday and extending into Thursday. Follow the Met offices latest alerts (in English) here.

The Met office’s orange warning is in effect until 19:00 on Feb. 6, though by that point only the East Fjords will still be experiencing the passing storm. Reykjavík is expected to be back to its normal, quirky weather patterns by 14:00 on Thursday.

“This is not a good outlook and likely the worst weather of the year, especially considering that it will affect the whole country,” said meteorologist Katrín Agla Tóm­as­dóttir from the Icelandic Met Office.

An orange weather alert has been issued nationwide. Authorities are coordinating emergency responses in preparation for the storm. “We are monitoring the situation closely and coordinating actions, particularly among police departments. The next 24 hours will be challenging if the forecast holds,” said Hjör­dís Guðmunds­dóttir, spokesperson for the Civil Protection Agency.

Icelandair has already cancelled 38 flights to and from the country today and tomorrow. PLAY has also cancelled all scheduled departures from Keflavík except for three. All Sorpa recycling centres will remain closed for the day.

Search and rescue teams on standby

“Rescue teams have been preparing and checking equipment, especially in Eyjafjörður, where the weather is expected to be among the worst. Here in the southwest, we cannot be complacent, even though the winter has been relatively calm so far. We have the morning to secure loose items before the storm hits. Contractors should also ensure construction sites are properly secured. During the last major storm, most of our operations were focused on those areas,” says Jón Þór Víglundsson, spokesperson for ICE-SAR.