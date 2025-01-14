From Iceland — Reykjavik Residents Asked To Show Vigilance Against Bird Flu

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

In recent days, the City of Reykjavík’s Animal Control employees have been identifying and removing dead birds suspected of carrying avian flu.

In a press release by the city, residents are asked to notify Animal Control of any dead or sick birds. People are not to touch them, and instead contact Animal Control via phone at 822 7820 or email at dyr@reykjavik.is.

Per the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority’s (MAST) guidelines, cat and dog owners are encouraged to keep pets inside during the outbreak. The flu is highly contagious and can be contracted by cats via birds. City representatives claim that there are no confirmed cases of dogs contracting the disease.