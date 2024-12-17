From Iceland — Strætó Introduces Contactless Payments On Capital Area Buses

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Passengers in the capital area can now pay for bus rides on Strætó using contactless credit cards, reports RÚV. After years of development and delays, the new payment system has been officially launched.

“This is something many have been asking for, and it’s finally here,” said Jóhannes Rúnarsson, CEO of Strætó. “It’s been a difficult ‘birth’, but we’re very pleased to introduce this addition to our payment system, Klappið.”

The process involved certifying advanced scanners and meeting strict payment processing standards, which took longer than anticipated. Passengers can now tap their credit card or smartphone on bus scanners to pay for a single fare, which remains valid for 75 minutes, enabling transfers without extra charges.

The payment system also includes a cap: no passenger will pay for more than three trips in a day or nine trips in a week when using the same payment method.

Accessibility for new users

Strætó has faced criticism in the past for its payment system, including issues with non-functional scanners and the inability to use credit cards. The introduction of contactless payments resolves these concerns and aims to make public transport more user-friendly.

“This update is perfect for occasional riders who want a hassle-free experience,” Jóhannes added. “No more loose change — people can simply use their phones or cards.”