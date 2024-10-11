From Iceland — Arctic Adventures Buys Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

Arctic Adventures Buys Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

Published October 11, 2024

The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

The Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon near Kirkjubæjarklaustur has changed ownership. It has been purchased by the tourism company Arctic Adventures, reports mbl.is.

Arctic Adventures, which is largely owned by the investment company Stoðir, has been selling tours to the canyon, which gained popularity after Justin Bieber filmed a music video there. Following the video and its hundreds of millions of views, interest from tourists has surged significantly, necessitating restrictions on access. The canyon was designated a protected area at the beginning of 2024.

The seller is Hveraberg, a company that has been a leader in the development of the Greenhouse in Hveragerði, led by Brynjólfur Baldursson.

According to information from 2022, when the company purchased the canyon from the state, the purchase price was 280 million ISK. It remains unclear what the current selling price of the canyon is.

Last year, Arctic Adventures bought Kerið Crater, a popular additional stop for those travelling around the Golden Circle.

