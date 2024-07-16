From Iceland — Covid-19 Surge Reported In Reykjavík Hospitals

There’s been a resurgence of Covid-19 at the Landspítali hospital in Reykjavík for the third summer running, mbl reports today.

The hospital released an announcement stating that cases of Covid-19 have been detected at the Landakot, Hringbraut and Fossvogur locations, with 32 patients currently in isolation. The announcement added that additional measures are being taken to protect patients with respiratory conditions, who are isolated by default.

As of tomorrow morning, masking will be mandatory for all staff interactions with patients, and visitor hours will be shortened to 17-19 weekdays and from 15-18 on weekends. The hospital asks that children under 12 do not visit, and that visitors should be groups of two max. The restrictions will be reviewed on July 21st, and enquiries can be directed to farsottanefnd@landspitali.is.

For any readers out there who suffer from respiratory or auto-immune conditions, or are particularly worried about contracting Covid-19, it might be a good time to consider carrying hand sanitiser and taking other standard precautions.