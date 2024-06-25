From Iceland — Media Company Árvakur Hit By Russian Cyber Attack

On June 23, newspaper Morgunblaðið’s online outlet mbl.is and radio station K100 went offline due to a massive cyber attack on the company’s computer system. Parent company Árvakur announced that a Russian crime organisation was responsible for the attack.

According to RÚV, head of national cyber security Guðmundur Arnar Sigmundsson stated that foreign traffic was subsequently blocked — a standard practice in similar situations. Both mbl.is and K100 are now online.

Minister of Tourism, Trade and Culture Lilja Alfreðsdóttir commented on the attack: “By attacking a media outlet, democracy itself is being targeted. This relates to national security and should be considered extremely serious.”

