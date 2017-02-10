Left-Greens Now Largest Party In The Country

The Left-Greens have risen past the Independence Party in a new poll from Market and Media Research (MMR), and the other two parties in the ruling coalition are now the smallest parties in parliament.

According to the results, the Left-Greens are now at 27%, up from 24.3% in the previous poll. At the same time, the Independence Party, long the largest party in the country, went from 26.1% to 23.8%.

Where other parties are concerned, Pirate Party support remains relatively unchanged between polls, at 13.6%; the Progressive Party saw a drop in support, from 10.9% to 9.7%; and the Social Democrats rose slightly, from 6.4% to 7.8%.

The other two parties who share the ruling coalition with the Independence Party – the Reform Party and Bright Future – saw a drop in support, from 6.9% to 5.6% and 6.3% to 5.3%, respectively.

As such, the combined support for the opposition (58.1%) is now significantly greater than support for the ruling coalition (34.7%).