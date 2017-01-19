First Poll Of New Year: Left-Greens Surge, Ruling Coalition Dips

The first Market and Media Research (MMR) poll of 2017 on levels of party support shows the ruling coalition taking a small drop in support, while the Left-Greens are now the second-largest party in the country. All told, the opposition has a higher level of support than the three-party ruling coalition.

According to the results of an MMR poll conducted from January 3 to 10, the Independence Party remains the largest party in the country, at 26.1%, or 3.2% lower than what they received when the last poll was conducted, which concluded on December 26 of last year.

At the same time, the Left-Greens are now at 24.3%, showing an increase of 3.6% during the same period and putting them in second position. The Pirate Party also saw an increase, by about 2%, and are now at 14.6%.

Where other parties are concerned, the Progressive Party saw a modest bump upwards, from 10.2% to 10.9%, while the Reform Party’s support remains relatively unchanged, going from 7% to 6.9%. The Social Democrats saw a dip of half a percentage point, and are now at 6.4%, while Bright Future dropped from 9.1% to 6.3%.

As such, the ruling coalition – now comprised of the Independence Party, the Reform Party and Bright Future – saw their support go from a total of 45.4% to 39.3%, while the opposition parties went from 50.4% to 56.2%.