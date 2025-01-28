From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Kári Egilsson, Nýdönsk, Ellen Kristjánsdóttir & More

Photo by Torfi/Supplied

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit… We almost got you there, didn’t we? Instead of spending your time doomscrolling the news watch just to see all the worst parts of Idiocracy come to fruition, spend a few minutes checking out these superb tracks. We can’t promise anything, but maybe they’ll add a brief respite to your day, wherever you may be.

Kári Egils — Midnight Sky

Released January 17

Boy wonder Kári Egils rapidly rose to prestige with his 2023 debut album Palm Trees in the Snow, exhibiting intricately constructed, jazz-fusion-influenced, pop. His latest track tones down the overt smoothness and funk of his early material, opting for a polished pop arrangement akin to Coldplay. Lucky for him but unfortunate for us, Kári is headed to the U.S. for the next while. We’ll treasure this track in the meantime. JB

Ellen Kristjánsdóttir — Engin önnur en ég er

Released January 23

Pop royalty Ellen Kristjánsdóttir’s new track is out, coinciding with the showing of her synonymous documentary. Premiering on RÚV on January 26, the film follows Ellen’s upbringing, family and introduction to the arts. Hopefully, the movie contains more drama than the track — a non-confrontational, nice, relaxing ballad somewhere on the cusp between adult contemporary and soft pop. JB

Nýdönsk — Í raunheimum

Released January 24

Speaking of adult contemporary. If you’re at all familiar with Iceland in the ‘90s, then you should be accustomed to the kings of the genre Nýdönsk. With 35 years in the game (their debut came out in 1989), Nýdönsk has been played at every imaginable occasion. Weddings, parties, funerals, christenings — you name it — Nýdönsk is one of those quintessential Icelandic artists. Their latest LP Í raunheimum reflects the group’s age and subsequent maturity, featuring head-nodding tempos perfect for weary, grown-up necks. JB

Jamesendir & Slummi — Jelly Star

Released January 24

The latest release from the curious underground label LÍM — founded by electronica artists and DJs Jamesender and LaFontaine — “Jelly Star” combines one founder’s talents with those of Slummi. Grimy, bouncy drums spur this four-track EP onwards, as if it’s commanding you to take to the dancefloor. And once it starts playing, you never want it to stop. JB

Torfi — LÁRÉTT

Released January 24

Dance artist Torfi continues to put his spin on club music with his latest “LÁRÉTT”. An ode to the horizontal tango, the hanky-panky, bumping uglies — you get the gist — Torfi’s explicit lyrics make the most seasoned philanderer blush. Playing on elements from jungle and house, “LÁRÉTT” sees Torfi moving forward with his original concepts exhibited on the debut EITT. Don’t get caught humming the catchy hook in front of your parents. JB