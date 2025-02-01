From Iceland — It’s Almost Time For The 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards

Gear up for the big night with a peek at this year’s nominees
What a great year 2024 has been for music in Iceland. With the new year rolling in, it’s almost time for the Grapevine to select the best of the best. Which artist destroyed 2024? Who should you be looking out for in 2025? Those questions — and many more — will be answered at the 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards in February.
A year of loss and recuperation
Although Icelandic musicians were as prolific as always, external economic developments led to stricter conditions for the local live music scene. As outlined in the Grapevine’s August cover feature, the venerable Kex Hostel was shut down in favour of increased tourist accommodation. Although celebrated institutions seemed to bear the brunt of the effects of mass tourism, independent music ventures seemed to be more prevalent this year, with artists and collectives spearheading exciting new trends. Notable events included Iceland Airwaves 25th Anniversary, Ice Guys’ record-breaking series of Laugardalshöll shows, and a host of other great gigs, concerts and festivals.
On February 6, the Reykjavík Grapevine invites you to Mengi to celebrate the best of the best of Icelandic music in 2024. The winners in each category will be announced at the ceremony and our new issue — with the Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards gracing the cover — will drop.
And the nominees are…
After intense, multi-day deliberations, a panel of highly knowledgeable music experts came together to draft this year’s list of nominees. The panel of judges include local promoter Agnes Hlynsdóttir, DJ and music writer Alexander Le Sage De Fontenay, RÚV music critic Júlía Aradóttir, musician and event manager Maria-Carmela Raso, record purveyor and festival organiser Pan Thorarensen, and the Grapevine’s music editor Jóhannes Bjarkason.
Without further ado, the following is a list of nominees for the 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards.
Artist Of The Year
Bára Gísladóttir
CYBER
Emiliana Torrini
Ex.girls
Album Of The Year
Sideproject — Sourcepond
SiGRÚN — Monster Milk
Supersport! — Allt sem hefur Gerst
Young Nazareth — 200 101 Vol. 1
Song Of The Year
Aron Can — “Monní”
Kaktus Einarsson feat. Damon Albarn — “Gumbri”
Oyama — ”Cigarettes”
Spacestation — “Í Draumalandi”
Best Visual Production
Bríet & Birnir — 1000 orð, directed by Erlendur Sveinsson
BSÍ — lily (hot dog), directed by Snæfríður Sól Gunnarsdóttir
Krassoff — Holdgervingur Lauslætis, directed by Krassoff & Freyja Vignisdóttir
Múr — Heimsslit, directed by Hrafnkell Tumi
Best Live Act
Hasar
MC MYASNOI
Osmē
Xiupill
You Should Have Heard This
Jónbjörn — Gárur
Katla Yamagata — Postulín
Kött Grá Pjé — Hugræn Atferlismeðferð
Tonik Ensemble — Music is mass
Ones To Watch
Amor Vincit Omnia
Flesh Machine
Jadzia
Knackered
Shout Out
Árni Matthíasson
Ása Dýradóttir
Drif
The Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards ceremony takes place at Mengi, Óðinsgata 2, on Thursday, February 6. The doors open at 20:00, entry is free, drinks will be chilled (and also free), and the music will be live and lively. See you there.
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!