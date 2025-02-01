From Iceland — It’s Almost Time For The 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Gear up for the big night with a peek at this year’s nominees

What a great year 2024 has been for music in Iceland. With the new year rolling in, it’s almost time for the Grapevine to select the best of the best. Which artist destroyed 2024? Who should you be looking out for in 2025? Those questions — and many more — will be answered at the 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards in February.

A year of loss and recuperation

Although Icelandic musicians were as prolific as always, external economic developments led to stricter conditions for the local live music scene. As outlined in the Grapevine’s August cover feature, the venerable Kex Hostel was shut down in favour of increased tourist accommodation. Although celebrated institutions seemed to bear the brunt of the effects of mass tourism, independent music ventures seemed to be more prevalent this year, with artists and collectives spearheading exciting new trends. Notable events included Iceland Airwaves 25th Anniversary, Ice Guys’ record-breaking series of Laugardalshöll shows, and a host of other great gigs, concerts and festivals.

On February 6, the Reykjavík Grapevine invites you to Mengi to celebrate the best of the best of Icelandic music in 2024. The winners in each category will be announced at the ceremony and our new issue — with the Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards gracing the cover — will drop.

And the nominees are…

After intense, multi-day deliberations, a panel of highly knowledgeable music experts came together to draft this year’s list of nominees. The panel of judges include local promoter Agnes Hlynsdóttir, DJ and music writer Alexander Le Sage De Fontenay, RÚV music critic Júlía Aradóttir, musician and event manager Maria-Carmela Raso, record purveyor and festival organiser Pan Thorarensen, and the Grapevine’s music editor Jóhannes Bjarkason.

Without further ado, the following is a list of nominees for the 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards.

Artist Of The Year

Bára Gísladóttir

CYBER

Emiliana Torrini

Ex.girls

Album Of The Year

Sideproject — Sourcepond

SiGRÚN — Monster Milk

Supersport! — Allt sem hefur Gerst

Young Nazareth — 200 101 Vol. 1

Song Of The Year

Aron Can — “Monní”

Kaktus Einarsson feat. Damon Albarn — “Gumbri”

Oyama — ”Cigarettes”

Spacestation — “Í Draumalandi”

Best Visual Production

Bríet & Birnir — 1000 orð, directed by Erlendur Sveinsson

BSÍ — lily (hot dog), directed by Snæfríður Sól Gunnarsdóttir

Krassoff — Holdgervingur Lauslætis, directed by Krassoff & Freyja Vignisdóttir

Múr — Heimsslit, directed by Hrafnkell Tumi

Best Live Act

Hasar

MC MYASNOI

Osmē

Xiupill

You Should Have Heard This

Jónbjörn — Gárur

Katla Yamagata — Postulín

Kött Grá Pjé — Hugræn Atferlismeðferð

Tonik Ensemble — Music is mass

Ones To Watch

Amor Vincit Omnia

Flesh Machine

Jadzia

Knackered

Shout Out

Árni Matthíasson

Ása Dýradóttir

Drif

The Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards ceremony takes place at Mengi, Óðinsgata 2, on Thursday, February 6. The doors open at 20:00, entry is free, drinks will be chilled (and also free), and the music will be live and lively. See you there.