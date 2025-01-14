From Iceland — Video Premiere: “Serious Damage” By Sin Fang

Photo by Alexandra Souêtre

Long-standing friend of the Grapevine and indie sadboy gone composer Sin Fang is out with a new video. Releasing the soundscape-heavy ambient album Vatnajökull in 2022, Sin Fang unveils a brand new video from the album today — premiered right here.

Directed by his brother Máni M. Sigfússon, the music video to the track “Serious Damage” conceives a grim — albeit realistic — dystopia where glaciers have completely disappeared.

Originally y composed for a documentary about Iceland’s vanishing glaciers, Sin Fang commemorates the phenomena’s fragility through subtle and minimal compositions.

Building on this idea, Máni’s video further imagines how future generations might learn about our icy giants. A sombre reminder, if anyone needs one, that we’re fast-tracking ourselves into oblivion.

Go and touch the nearest glacier while you still can — after you’ve watched Sin Fang’s music video, of course.