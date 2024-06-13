From Iceland — 66 Degrees of Sound — Artist Spotlight: Sin Fang

Published June 13, 2024

Rex Beckett
Words by
Photo by
Alexandre Souêtre/Provided by the artist

The gang is back together this week as Jói returns from a much-needed staycation and Rex emerges from sick leave. We kick things off this week with a very fun visit from the one and only Sin Fang!

The moniker of Sindri Már Sigfússon (also of Seabear, Team Dreams and Gangly) has just released his latest album All My Friends Are Sleeping (Ambient Mixtapes 1-5)  (June 7 on Inni Music), a mammoth collection of his ambient works going all the way back to 2007. We get into his specific approach to production process, his scoring works for film and TV, and the state of record labels in the current music industry climate.

Links to Sin Fang:
Instagram: @sinfanggg
Website: heysinfang.com
Spotify: Sin Fang
Bandcamp: Sin Fang

66 Degrees of Sound is a podcast production by The Reykjavík Grapevine, hosted by music editor Jóhannes Bjarkason and listings editor Rex Beckett.

Editing and intro music by Rex Beckett.

All tracks played on the show are in accordance with STEF, the Composers’ Rights Society of Iceland.

