From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: LaFontaine, Eva808, Mélusine & More

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Let’s get into the spirit of the upcoming holiday season without listening to any Christmas-themed music, shall we? Featuring electronica and dance mammoths, this Friday we’re taking a look at two newcomers in the Reykjavík music scene. If you ever feel the need to escape the excruciating sounds of the same jingles over and over again, there’s always room for you at our Spotify playlist. Go and be merry, and have a happy holiday.

Mélusine — Bloody & in Bloom

Released December 10

A new artist in the Reykjavík scene, Mélusine debuted their first music on December 10. A darkwave-inspired track, “Bloody & In Bloom” starts with a wispy, choral-like arrangement. The track’s first few seconds hook you into a dramatic and mysterious refrain. Produced in collaboration with Reykjavík-based artist MSEA, there’s obvious common ground between the two musicians. JB

LaFontaine — Movem

Released December 12

On his latest release, producer and DJ LaFontaine unites some of Reykjavík’s top DJs. Featuring Drif founder Jamesendir and techno-forward Exos, Movem is a juggernaut of techno and dance music. Deep, thunderous bass waves take centre stage, making high fidelity a necessity for top results. If that’s not accessible at the moment, just picture yourself at Radar at 02:00 in the morning, swaying to the beat. JB

In3dee, dj_gulli_dj, tatjana — Upp & Uppsala

Released December 12

What do you get when you bring three of the forefront Reykjavík electronic musicians and DJs together? Well, results may vary — but Upp & Uppsala is one of the outcomes. The jokingly titled EP, where every song includes the title words, is a collaboration between artist In3dee and ex.girls’ Gulli and Tanja. Upbeat four-on-the-floor drums pound through the mix, forming a hypnotising rhythm throughout its 20 minutes. JB

Eva808, Jam Baxter — LOOSE TEETH

Released December 12

One of the most criminally underrated Icelandic electronica artists, Eva808 joins forces with English musician Jam Baxter for their newest track. Jarring klaxons, industrial sounds and gritty hip-hop come together to saturate the song in deep-cool. If you haven’t heard Eva808’s 2023 Öðruvísi, this is your sign to check that out this instant. JB

The Short Band — She knows

Released December 20

A secon newcomer on our list is the lo-fi garage-rock band the Short Band. Although sources elude us whether they’re truly physically short, the group doesn’t come up short with their debut track. “She knows” is a fiery, distortion-heavy single in the spirit of early White Stripes and Kings of Leon-eras. Simple and effective, “She knows” is an outstanding first offering by a young band. JB