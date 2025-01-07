From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Hildur, Low Roar, Benni Hemm Hemm & More

Photo by Brynjar Gunnarsson

Well, well, well. If it isn’t the new year. I bet you’ve already failed your New Year’s resolutions — I know I have. But regardless of the empty promises we make to ourselves once a year, we can all unite in the fact that there’s plenty of new music being produced. With that being said, here are a few tracks that do make promises, and rightfully deliver. Keep track on Icelandic music in our brand new Spotify playlist.

Kormákur — gítar/píanó

Released December 28

This split single is true to its name, consisting of two tracks which each features the piano or the guitar. A simple idea brilliantly executed as each movement by Kormákur presents an interesting notion. “Gítar” starts softly, suddenly descending into distorted noise, while “píanó” centres on just a few notes in a gradual crescendo. Kormákur’s delicate and contemplative dual single is a great start to the new year. JB

Salsakommúnan — Stóð ég út í tunglsljósi

Released December 31

While Christmas is all about the story of Baby Jesus, the last days of the holiday season are heavily influenced by folkloric elements. Strange things are said to happen on þrettándinn, January 6, such as cows gaining the ability to speak or elves going out to play. “Stóð ég út í tungsljósi” is one song recounting human-elf relations. Also known as “Álfareiðin” written by German Romantic Heinrich Heine with lyrics by Jónas Hallgrímsson, Salsakommúnan impart their own swing and sass to it. JB

Hildur — Afturábak

Released January 1

Pop icon Hildur made a brave move, literally starting the year by releasing her debut LP Afturábak. Much like a new year marks new beginnings for large parts of the population, Hildur’s album is woven into ideas about resolutions and a revamped vision towards her artistry. Influenced by contemporary artists such as Fred Again and Charli XCX, Afturábak is an ambitious piece that puts pop music first. JB

Benni Hemm Hemm & Bára Gísladóttir — Gufa

Released January 3

When Benni Hemm Hemm isn’t busy setting up a choir concert in his local gym, he’s either teaching music or working on new music — that prolific bastard. GUFA is his latest release featuring the celebrated composer Bára Gísladóttir (who released the smashing collection of compositions in 2024), featuring three works of varying lengths. The opening piece, “Á kaf”, is a 20-minute composition featuring an ecclesiastical vocal performance and discordant accompaniment. Things only get better from there. JB

Low Roar — Just How It Goes

Released January 3

American musician Ryan Karazija had been a fixture in Iceland under the moniker Low Roar before tragically passing away in 2022. However, with the help of dear friends, Low Roar is set to release the posthumous album House in the Woods on February 7. With most of the recordings finished before Ryan’s passing, “Just How It Goes” is a sombre reminder of life’s ephemeral quality. JB