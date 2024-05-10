From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Önnu Jónuson, Ultraflex, Blossi & More

Photo by Greta Geschenk

Instead of kicking off the month of May with a fresh new collection of new tracks, the Grapevine office took a much-needed R&R with a road trip to Hellisheiðarvirkjun. Instead, we provide you with a slightly elongated roundup today featuring some class acts. Additional tracks we also dig ended up on our podcast, 66 Degrees of Sound.

Önnu Jónuson — The Radio Won’t Let Me Sleep

Released May 1

When local billionaire/philanthropist Haraldur “Halli” Þorleifsson isn’t busy making Elon Musk eat his shorts on X, formerly Twitter, he ensures wheelchair accessibility all throughout the capital with his community initiative Ramp Up Reykjavík. In his free time, he writes music — beautiful music. The Radio Won’t Let Me Sleep is Önnu Jónuson’s first offering in the form of an LP, delivering tender, soothing tracks reflecting life and tribulations. Don’t miss his cover of Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You In The End”. Oh, and bring tissues. Lots of them. JB

Blossi — Le Blossi

Released May 1

“Blossi d’accord” is one of the first things you hear on artist Blossi’s debut Le Blossi. Did we mention Blossi? The moniker of theatre student/socialite Álfgrímur Aðalsteinsson, Blossi explores Icelandic club culture and its tangents under the guise of alternative pop. Co-producers include artists Óviti and Kusk, introducing a mix of mellow dance hits and techno, while Álfgrímur’s strangely poetic lyrics conjure up images of warm beaches and undying love. JB

Viibra — Eyg

Released May 3

Having accompanied Björk on her 2016 album Utopia, the flute septet Viibra sets its sights toward an independent operation. Harnessing the qualities of the flute, Viibra’s debut single brings the beautiful chaos of five flutes playing together. With references to choral pieces and hymns, “Eyg” by Viibra member Björg Brjánsdóttir is an exhilarating dive into the possibilities of the flute — seven flutes, that is. JB

Clubdub — Risa Tilkynning

Released May 8

Storming onto the club scene in 2018 with their debut Juice Menu Vol. 1, ClubDub managed to grab hold of an intangible phenomenon, a certain zeitgeist, of the Icelandic club scene. Their playfulness with words and contemporary cultural facets attracted the attention of party-goers and music buffs alike. Unfortunately, their latest album Risa Tilkynning (Huge Announcement), lacks their quintessential drive which characterised their early works, resulting in a sloppy collection of stale beats and unappealing motifs. Despite their best efforts to include pop and hip-hop superstars Bríet and Birnir, Risa Tilkynning does not manage to rise above mediocre artistry. JB

Ultraflex — Say Goodbye

Released May 10

Inspired by their recent time in Japan, Icelandic-Norwegian synthpop duo Ultraflex went ahead and covered Japanese artist Hiroshi Sato’s “Say Goodbye”. Building on Hiroshi Sato’s incredibly groovy foundation, Ultraflex put the track through their distinguishing pop-filter. The result? A fantastically funky song of the summer, with a hint of that Ultraflex flamboyance guaranteed to make your head bob and your hips swing. JB

Paddan — Fluid Time

Released May 10

The project of Icelandic punk heavyweights Birgir Mogensen (KUKL) and Sigtryggur Baldursson (The Sugarcubes, Bogomil Font), Paddan’s debut EP Fluid Time ponders life’s temporal aspects. Originally acquainted as kids on the football pitch, Fluid Time embodies the duo’s decades’ worth of music that inspired them, instrumental expertise and a solid knowledge of sound dynamics. All instrumental tracks, Paddan sees new horizons not yet visible to others. JB