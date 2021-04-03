From Iceland — Photos: Geldingadalsgos At Night

The Reykjavík Grapevine paid another visit to Iceland’s volcanic eruption last week, this time to report what it’s like to witness the earth belching fire at night. Daylight hike The sun set at just after eight o’clock that day, so the team set off in the light to make the hike a little less tricky.

Lighting up the evening

Geldingadalur was a popular spot as night fell, and the surrounding slopes twinkled as thousands of head torches added to the natural light display.

Fireworks at night

Geldingadalsgos, of course, did not disappoint.

Nature pulls out all the stops

When the team eventually left Geldingadalur, they looked back to see the aurora borealis come out to join the amazing display of fire and light.

The above image giving a raven’s-eye view of the eruption is available as a print from our online shop.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.