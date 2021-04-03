From Iceland — Photos: Geldingadalsgos At Night

Published April 3, 2021

The Reykjavík Grapevine paid another visit to Iceland’s volcanic eruption last week, this time to report what it’s like to witness the earth belching fire at night.

Daylight hike

The sun set at just after eight o’clock that day, so the team set off in the light to make the hike a little less tricky.

The view from up high – photo by Art Bicnick
Fire in the distance – photo by Art Bicnick

Lighting up the evening

Geldingadalur was a popular spot as night fell, and the surrounding slopes twinkled as thousands of head torches added to the natural light display.

Volcano mountain biking – photo by Art Bicnick
A thousand tiny lights, one big fire – photo by Art Bicnick
Volcano chasers – photo by Art Bicnick

Fireworks at night

Geldingadalsgos, of course, did not disappoint.

Pyroclastic perfection – photo by Art Bicnick
Seismic splendour – photo by Art Bicnick

What the ravens must see – photo by Art Bicnick

Nature pulls out all the stops

When the team eventually left Geldingadalur, they looked back to see the aurora borealis come out to join the amazing display of fire and light.

A double act of aurora borealis and nature’s pyrotechnics – photo by Art Bicnick

The above image giving a raven’s-eye view of the eruption is available as a print from our online shop.

