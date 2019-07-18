Last Words: We’re All Gonna Die

Photos by Lovísa Sigurjónsdóttir

According to new scientific studies, we’ve got about 30 good years left before climate change kills us all in its fiery blaze. Bummer. I had big plans to watch all of ‘The West Wing’ in my retirement years.

We’re all gonna die

This is, of course, pretty depressing. As a relatively powerless individual, it doesn’t feel possible to wield much influence over the monolith of climate change. Sure, you can go vegan, reduce plastic waste, and recycle—but if governments and corporations don’t change their practises, the actions of regular citizens can only do so much. Another bummer.

So how does one deal with the resulting existential dread? Meditation? Exercise? A Xanax prescription? How does a 25-year-old like myself deal with the fact that I might not really have a future? Or, if I do have a future, it’ll resemble some post-apocalyptic Hollywood film, except with female body hair and expired gasoline?

I’ll take this space to make one thing clear: Within a year of a global catastrophe, all the gasoline in the world will go bad, so that whole ‘Mad Max’ fantasy is totally unrealistic. Bummer.

Quelle horreur!

I’ll do my part—for what it’s worth—but I’ll also keep the mindset that sometimes you just have to stare into the global warming void and allow it to stare back. We’re all going to die one day. Why should it not be at the hands of polluting corporations that only think about short term gain? It’s probably better than a serial killer, or dementia.

Perhaps, it’s best to just accept that the world is a fucking dumpster fire and it’s best to just live your life to the fullest and accept that you might never get the chance to finish ‘The West Wing.’ I’ve heard it’s a pretty lame show anyway.

