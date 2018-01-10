Mag
Last Words
Last Words: Whose History?

Last Words: Whose History?

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 10, 2018

In Brussels, they have just opened a museum of European History. But is it really possible to tell the unified history of a continent shaped by various groups usually at war with one another? Isn’t it, in some ways, manufacturing history to fit your needs—in this case the need for a united Europe?

Then again, that’s just what history is. It is the telling of a story of a particular group, be it national, ethnic, religious or even continental, at the exclusion of others. This year, Iceland will be celebrating 100 years of independence. Well, half-independence. Sovereignty. Whatever. The celebrations started on the TV and radio on the first day of the year, and will no doubt peak on December 1st, the actual date independence was established.

“Hating the Danes might not be as in-vogue today. The nationalist narrative has receded somewhat.”

But what actually took place on that day? It’s traditionally seen as the date when the brave Icelanders finally won their freedom from the wicked Danes, largely by exhausting them with petitions. Hating the Danes might not be as in-vogue today. The nationalist narrative has receded somewhat. And we’ve even gotten better at football than them. I went to Jón Sigurðsson’s grave last year, and found two students and a photographer from Morgunblaðið. Everyone still knows Jón—he is on the 500 króna bill—but people will be hard pressed to tell you what he actually did. He petitioned the Danes, yes, but he died in 1879 when independence was still a far-off dream.

So what did happen in 1918? Well, you may have heard of another incident that will be commemorated this year, 100 years since the end of World War I. It was this event that made declarations of independence acceptable, and even fashionable. The Danes wanted Slesvig back from the Germans; they got it, but they had to let go of Iceland instead. It was a small price to pay for the 200,000 Danish speakers returning to the fold.
Perhaps all history is continental, or even global, rather than national. The European History Museum is at least an attempt to explore the big picture. Perhaps in this year of anniversaries, we should do the same.

Latest

Mag
Last Words
Last Words: The Degeneration Of Humanity

Last Words: The Degeneration Of Humanity

by

What do you do when you need the extra cash to pay rent that has doubled in the past six

Mag
Last Words
Christ as a ‘Party Pervert’

Christ as a ‘Party Pervert’

by

Our government was brought down by old perverts last week. It has been a glorious spectacle to watch. It sounds

Mag
Last Words
Last Words: Calling Out the Copy Cats—A Food Rant

Last Words: Calling Out the Copy Cats—A Food Rant

by

Dear Food Purveyors, Stop taking Icelandic diners for a ride! On one hand it is hard enough to have to

Mag
Last Words
Last Words: Printed Cocaine for the Rich

Last Words: Printed Cocaine for the Rich

by

More cocaine, please, and fewer books. That’s how we like it. Yes, let the good times roll. Decadence is hip

Mag
Last Words
A Letter To Capitalism

A Letter To Capitalism

by

Dear Capitalism! I know you want me and other able adults to work. We each need to contribute to maintain

Mag
Last Words
Darling, I Am Not Your Guide

Darling, I Am Not Your Guide

by

Dear single heterosexual male tourist! Welcome to Iceland! I know you must be excited to finally have realised your dream

Show Me More!