From Iceland — Brynhildur’s Blend: Physics And Oenology

Photo by Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine

A research engineer’s wine waitressing side gig

Research engineer Brynhildur Þorbjarnardóttir enjoys the best of two worlds — a stable corporate job and a fun side hustle that allows her to fulfil personal interests. Fridays can get busy when Brynhildur heads from Controlant straight to Vínstúkan, but she wouldn’t change a thing.

Brynhildur Þorbjarnardóttir, 26, a research engineer

My main job is as a research engineer for Controlant, a tech company that supplies the pharma supply chain with temperature and location loggers. For my side gig, I work as a wine waitress at Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar.