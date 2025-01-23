From Iceland — Oh, To Be In The Sea: Sea swimming could be just the self care you’ve been looking for 

Photo by Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine

While in the summer months, Reykjavík’s Nauthólsvík beach is often alive with sun bathers and children splashing in the little ocean lagoon artificially heated by an infusion of geothermal water, that’s not the only time of year that bathers flock to the area.

Venture out to the same seaside locale in the depths of winter and you’re still likely to spy groups of bathers, some accessorising their swimsuits with neoprene booties and gloves, wading out into the frigid waters either for a quick dip, to bob around for a few minutes, or to swim the short distance around a rocky outcrop.

“I’ve been active in cold exposure since 2018,” says Tinna Thorlacius, who runs sea swimming courses to encourage others to pursue the experience. “I started myself through a Wim Hof experience, but it didn’t really suit me to sit in a tub somewhere; I wanted to be more in nature and use the cold sea that we have around Iceland. So it just made more sense to me to go in the sea rather than a tub at the pool or at home.”

After practicing cold immersion and sea swimming for a couple years, Tinna and fellow life- and health-coach Margrét Leifsdóttir began the Glaðari þú sjóbaðsnámskeið (happier you sea swimming course).

“We both work in the health industry and we created an intermittent fasting course,” Tinna explains of the course’s beginnings. “We decided to integrate one sea swimming day into that intermittent fasting course and at the end of the fasting course the group was much more interested in the sea swimming than the fasting so we continued with the same group into a sea swimming month — it’s been growing ever since.”

Chilling out

Growing in popularity in recent years, cold exposure is thought to offer a range of physical and mental health benefits. Immersion in cold water stimulates circulation, reducing inflammation and aiding muscle recovery, making it a favourite among athletes. The sudden chill also activates the body’s fight-or-flight response, releasing endorphins and boosting one’s mood, even contributing to reduced symptoms of stress and anxiety.

Regular exposure to cold has been found to enhance resilience, strengthen the immune system and improve energy levels. Beyond the physiological perks, cold plunges foster mental toughness, encouraging a sense of accomplishment and mindfulness, as they challenge individuals to embrace discomfort and adapt.

“What surprised me is how it made me feel, mentally and emotionally,” Tinna recalls of her first forays into the cold pot. “I was just deliriously happy. It was just so weird. I was driving home from the session and I was freaking out internally — just so happy. Now I know, of course, there’s an influx of endorphins and happiness hormones that happen when you do a cold plunge and that’s what I just found so amazing.”

No hot pot required

While the science of cold immersion is not definitive, Tinna underscores how simply showing up at the beach and wading into the sea when its temperature may even be dipping below zero tends to deliver a rewarding sense of achievement.

“If I can go in the cold sea in -13º and not have a hot shower afterwards, then I can also approach challenging things at work or have a difficult conversation with someone, or do other things that are challenging in my life,” Tinna says. “That’s what we try to teach our ladies — we have few brave men [in our courses], but we have predominantly women. We aim to show our people that you can use the sea and you don’t have to have the warmth of a hot pot afterwards. We teach them how to warm up and how you can be self-sufficient.”

If you’re interested in dipping your toe into the cold sea, Tinna advises to just do it. “Don’t wait,” she emphasises. “You don’t need to wait for August or a warmer time of the year. Just do it now. We think the best time to start is January or February because then you can feel how the sea is slowly warming up and how nature is awakening again after winter, which is wonderful.”

Consider checking out the details of Tinna’s Glaðari þú sjóbaðsnámskeið on Facebook or on natturulega.is or challenge yourself to dip into the cold pot at your local swimming pool. Always be smart and safe if venturing into the sea.

Want more people doing strange stuff? Check out more of our On The Fringes series.