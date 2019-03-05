Perfect Day: Face Of The Downtown Scene Skaði Þórðardóttir Gives Us The Scoop - The Reykjavik Grapevine

For Skaði Þórðardóttir, an Icelandic music producer and performer, a perfect day is between 10-15ºC in Autumn, a season that symbolizes new beginnings for Skaði. This is how she’d spend her perfect day.

First thing in the morning

I would wake up at 6:30, go back to sleep, and wake up again at 6:45. Doing that would make it feel like I slept until noon.

Mid-morning

I would down a double espresso and an energy drink. Then I would rush out and do a morning judo training with my gym buddies at Júdófélag Reykjavíkur. I’ll end the workout with a good stretch session. For breakfast, we would eat a home cooked breakfast of eggs and bacon, french toast, garlic bread, and pancakes with syrup.

“I’d bust some moves, meet new people, and end the night with a gorgeous couple at their hotel suite in an intimate cultural exchange.”

Midday

I would take a good nap. I would wake up from that nap with a massage from my lovers (at least two of them). It would be a long and enduring massage with a prolonged but very happy ending for everyone involved. After that, I would head toward Nauthólsvík and go for a swim in the ocean then relax in the hot tub and sauna.

In the afternoon

I would meet up with friends and grab some good thai take-away, head to my studio, the Compulsive Creations, for a recording session, and write a new song that would just happen out of the blue.

For dinner

I would go to Public House for the all you like to order menu. I’ll meet up with all my favourite friends, and we would eat and drink, recall old memories, past relationships, love affairs, and laugh about how silly life can be.

In the heat of the night

My friends and I would head over to Kiki and there I would do a surprise gig with my partners in crimes, Mighty Bear and Kría. We would all end the day in a dancing frenzy, after which I would sneak out to Kaffibarinn, Gaukurinn, Húrra, Vintage Box or some random place I’ve never been to. I’d bust some moves, meet new people and end the night with a gorgeous couple at their hotel suite in an intimate cultural exchange.