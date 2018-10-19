Mag
Articles
Word of the Issue: Skíthæll

Word of the Issue: Skíthæll

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photos by

Published October 19, 2018

So you really don’t like that insanely expensive bagel that you bought at the tourist stop near Geysir and can’t restrain yourself from giving the cashier a piece of your mind? Try calling him “skíthæll.” The word is a weird combination of shit and heel. Yes, you read correct, the direct translation would be ‘shitheel.’ Sound strange, right? Well, the cashier will probably slide over the table and throw some punches in your direction. The word is from the late 1800s and nobody really knows where the ‘heel’ suffix comes from, but people will have a fit when that word is thrown out there. So, don’t use that one, and be polite to innocent people that are only doing their job because “skíthæll” are also rude to cashiers.

Latest

Mag
Articles
Over-Budget City Project Could Spell The End For Reykjavik Mayor

Over-Budget City Project Could Spell The End For Reykjavik Mayor

by

It started innocently and mundanely enough—an old bunker down at Reykjavík’s Nauthólsvík beach was to be renovated, with an estimated

Mag
Articles
Ending Exclusion: Iceland’s Public Broadcaster Increasing English Service

Ending Exclusion: Iceland’s Public Broadcaster Increasing English Service

by

RÚV is Iceland’s public broadcasting service. Its mission is to inform, educate and entertain everyone. It operates several radio stations

Mag
Articles
Food Of Iceland: Lindubuff

Food Of Iceland: Lindubuff

by

Icelandic candy is a divisive topic. You can find YouTube videos of people from around the world trying Icelandic candy

Mag
Articles
Revisiting and Revising History: 10 Years After the Financial Crisis

Revisiting and Revising History: 10 Years After the Financial Crisis

by

October marks the tenth anniversary of the complete collapse of the Icelandic banking system. Several weeks after Lehman Brothers’ September

Mag
Articles
What Have We Won?—Number One For Chlamydia

What Have We Won?—Number One For Chlamydia

by

The clam. The myds. The Reykjavík Handshake. All of these are terms you can use to describe chlamydia, one of

Mag
Articles
Ask A Linguist: Why Does No Icelandic Word Start With “Ð”?

Ask A Linguist: Why Does No Icelandic Word Start With “Ð”?

by

One of the first things that stands out about the Icelandic alphabet is the humble “ð”, or “eth”As cool as

Show Me More!