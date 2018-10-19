Food Of Iceland: Lindubuff

Icelandic candy is a divisive topic. You can find YouTube videos of people from around the world trying Icelandic candy for the first time, most of them featuring reactions of horror and disgust at the ubiquity of liquorice. This is where Lindu Buff stands out.

Lindu Buff, mercifully, contains absolutely no liquorice whatsoever. It makes up for this by answering the age-old question: “How can I eat giant dollops of marshmallow whip without getting my fingers sticky?”

The answer, of course, is to coat those lumps of puffed sugar paste with a thin veneer of milk chocolate. You can either buy one palm-sized lump, individually wrapped, or get a box of a dozen or so slightly smaller ones. As for the taste, what can we say? If you like marshmallow whip, you’ll love this stuff. But even then you’ll probably only manage one of the large ones or a couple of the small ones at a time before your teeth begin to ache.

If you want to be really creative, you can make a s’more sandwich with them: put a couple of the large ones between two slices of bread, smash it flat, and then fry the results in a pan with plenty of butter. We haven’t actually ever tried this, but if you do, please take a video of yourself eating one and send it to us, so that we may document your findings.

Lindu Buff is a good choice if you want to bring back Icelandic candy as a gift for someone who loathes liquorice. And given the sugar content, it’ll likely last a good long time, too.