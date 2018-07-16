Island Life: Heat Waves, Landslides, And Hitting Sheep With Cars

We’ve done a lot of whining about the cold, rainy weather here in Reykjavík, which had its worst June in 100 years. Meanwhile, the hottest place in the country last June was Hallormsstaður, in northeast Iceland. Temperatures there often exceeded 20°, with an average temperature of 11° and the highest recorded temperature there that month at a scorching 24.2°. Must be nice!

What just may be the largest landslide in Icelandic history happened in Hítardalur, west Iceland, where about one million cubic metres of rocks and earth came rumbling down from the Fagraskógarfjall mountain. The landslide was so great, in fact, that it is completely damming the Hítará river. No one was injured or killed in the incident.

It’s important to have in mind that sheep are still wandering about the countryside — especially if you’re driving. Police in south Iceland report that there have been four incidents of drivers hitting sheep on Route 1 within a single week. Sheep are great, but they’re not very bright, and tend to actually dash into the road when cars approach. Keep your eyes peeled and watch your speed!