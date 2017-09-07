Mag
Articles
Hour Of The Wolf: Game Designer By Day, Bouncer By Night

Hour Of The Wolf: Game Designer By Day, Bouncer By Night

Words by
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published September 7, 2017

“I’m a bouncer, I throw people out and maintain order,” says Tumi Sveinn Snorrason. Working late nights at Prikið, Tumi has seen his fair share of rowdy drunks. For him, the best part of the job is not actually being on the job. “I know all the bouncers here, we’re all friends, so when there’s not much to do and we aren’t working, that’s the best part,” he says. “I wouldn’t say the best part is when I get to throw someone out.” Being a bouncer at Prikið, however, has its fun moments. “It’s great just watching drunk people do stupid shit,” says Tumi. “That’s the funniest thing.”

“It’s great just watching drunk people do stupid shit. That’s the funniest thing.”

Tumi recounts an unforgettable moment on the job, when he had to handle an ominous drunk with a crack pipe. “There was this drug addict, he was just off his rocker,” Tumi recalls. “I was working at this rock bar and he knew someone who worked there, but we wouldn’t let him in, and he just kept rambling on. He was so out of it, and he had a crack pipe. I stood in the doorway ready to slam the door on him; he knew he wouldn’t get in. He kept shouting nonsense like, ‘MY GRANDMA DOESN’T LET ME RAP ANYMORE!’ and threw the crack pipe over the house. His clothes were gradually falling off, and we called the police. They had to chase him while he was naked. He jumped into a pond and the police had to get him out. That’s probably the weirdest thing I’ve seen.”

When Tumi isn’t dealing with troublemakers, he’s pursuing his personal interests. “I’m a freelance game designer, but ‘freelancer’ essentially just means unemployed and between projects. I have this job because it can easily be my fulltime or part-time job. If I have things to work on, I can do bouncer work once a week. It’s flexible enough to work with whatever schedule I need.”

Read more Hours Of The Wolf here.

Latest

Mag
Articles
The Costco Craze

The Costco Craze

by

The U.S. wholesale giant Costco opened in Iceland in May, taking advantage of the retail boom that has slowly grown

Mag
Articles
Ask A Physical Chemist: Why Doesn’t Iceland Have Massive Earthquakes Like Chile And Japan?

Ask A Physical Chemist: Why Doesn’t Iceland Have Massive Earthquakes Like Chile And Japan?

by

Though Iceland is known for having ample earthquakes, the largest one in known history didn’t even reach seven on the

Mag
Articles
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Plokkfiskur

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Plokkfiskur

by

Welcome to Grapevine’s advice column, in which people for some reason persist in asking Nanna to solve their problems. Don’t

Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: Hommi

Word Of The Issue: Hommi

by

Look up “hommi” in the dictionary and you’ll find the definition of a gay man. But colloquially this word refers

Mag
Articles
Icelandic Facebook Groups: Æ On Springfield – Íslenskir Simpsons Aðdáendur

Icelandic Facebook Groups: Æ On Springfield – Íslenskir Simpsons Aðdáendur

by

As with hot dogs and unprotected sex, Icelanders are bizarrely fond of the long-running American animated TV show ‘The Simpsons.’.

Mag
Articles
Island Life

Island Life

by

If you’ve driven through east Iceland, you might have noticed that Borgarfjarðarvegur is in terrible shape. And by that we

Show Me More!