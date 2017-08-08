Show Me The Money: 10,000 ISK

Until the mid-to-late 19th century, most financial transactions in Iceland were conducted in vaðmál (homespun wool). However, since 1922, Iceland has issued its own currency, the króna. Iceland never being the best at economic stability, the króna has lost significant value every decade since, and in 1981 we decided to cut a couple of zeros from it, introducing the current króna.

So, let’s meet the…

10.000 króna bill

The 10,000 króna bill came into circulation on October 24, 2013. For reference, Alan Taylor’s ‘Thor: The Dark World’ premiered only two days prior. While we at the Grapevine don’t want to discount the superb acting of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston’s sexy Loki provided many wet dreams at this paper, and thus the release of the 10,000 ISK note will always stick sensually in our minds, much like a hammer.

Unfortunately—for us—Loki is Asgardian, not Icelandic. The note thus presents famed Icelandic poet Jónas Hallgrímsson. Surrounded by handwritten segments from his poem ““Ferðalok,” Jónas stares stoically into the distance. It must be said though that the portrait has no pupils, and so the whole effect is a little more “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” than Napoleon.

Luckily, the reverse is a bit softer, showing two lovely plover birds next to more handwritten poetry—this time, “Fjallið Skjaldbreiður.” Fun fact: Plovers are associated with the coming of springtime in Iceland. Even funner fact: The first sighting this year occurred on March 27.

So, what’s it worth?

Currently, 10,000 ISK amounts to around $95, €81 or £73. This could buy you almost three 66° North Workman beanies, or the “Icelandic Feast” tasting menu at Sushi Social along with a glass of white wine. Yup, that’s how expensive 66° North is. That said, those hats look damn cool, and isn’t spending money all about looking cool?