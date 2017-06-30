Tanja Huld Levý Guðmundsdóttir’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Tanja Levý is a fashion and textile designer you might remember from the recent Pull Up Your Socks sportswear project. She’s about to opening a co-op design store—YPSILON—with an opening party on July 13. Here’s how Tanja would spend a perfect day in Reykjavík.

Favourite breakfast place

I’m the worst morning person, especially during the winter darkness. I usually eat breakfast at home, but for a perfect day, I’d go to Kaffi Vest. It’s close to where I live, and has good coffee, a nice menu, and a cosy atmosphere. I’m so happy we have one of the city’s nicest cafés in the neighbourhood.

First thing in the morning

When I’m in good shape and want to take care of myself, I go for a jog at Ægissíða. The other day I jogged all the way to Nauthólsvík—a record since I played handball in my teens. Then I’d treat myself to some peaceful relaxing time before I head to the studio. But this would be a perfect day—usually I wake up late and have to run out in panic!

For lunch

My studio is at Grandi and I love how vivid the area has become in recent years. I grew up in Vesturbær, next to Grandi, and I never imagined that I would spend so much time there as a grownup. There’s a good selection of restaurants, especially for lunch—I would choose Coocoo’s Nest, a cosy place where they use the finest ingredients and are very concerned about sustainability.

Around midday

I’d go say hi to my friends at the Design Centre, then go to work at YPSILON on the second floor at Aðalstræti 2. Since it’s a perfect day, I’d buy one item from each designer: clothing from USEE and Kolbrun, a lamp from and antimatter, and new issues of the local design magazines HA and Neptún. Then I’d dress up in the clothes, switch on the lamp, and read the magazines.

In the afternoon

I’d try to find some activities and go out to play as a true Homo Ludens—maybe the ping pong competition that Mengi is hosting on Fridays. Then I would ask some people to meet me at Hljómskálagarður and we play kubb and jump rope. You are never too old to go out and play!

For dinner

After all the fun and games, I would go with my friends to dinner, and since we’re treating ourselves, we’d go to Tapas Barinn to share dishes, laugh, have fun and drink sangria. What a treat!

In the heat of the night

The perfect day would end with all of us sissying that walk to Kiki to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3’. My favorite queens would be on that episode—Shea Couleé, Katya (she deserves a THIRD chance), Sharon Needles (I know she won, but I want to see a comeback) and Valentina, and they’d never shashay away. After that I’d go to a drag show at Loft Hostel, have some drinks, and go to Boston for a game of pool, ending the night dancing an interpretive dance on a table at Húrra.