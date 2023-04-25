From Iceland — Well You Asked: Paw-Some Questions that Bring on the Giggles

Photo by Art Bicnick

If you were a dog in Reykjavík, where would you go?

If I were a dog in Reykjavík, I would — besides chasing the many cats scattered around town — definitely head straight to the famous Hallgrímskirkja church. Why, you ask? Because rumour has it that the acoustics in the church are so amazing that even a dog’s bark sounds like a heavenly choir! Plus, who wouldn’t want to take in the stunning views of Reykjavík from the top of the church tower? Just imagine the wind in your fur and the city skyline stretching out before you… Woof-tastic!

Puffins are known to jump off cliffs. Are they suicidal? What can we do to ensure puffins’ well-being?

Suicidal puffins? Pfft, no way! They’re just adrenaline junkies with a penchant for diving into the deep end. And as for ensuring their well-being, forget conservation efforts and protecting their habitats… what they really need is a full-service puffin spa! Massages, facials, the works. And don’t even get me started on the fish buffet — it’s a non-negotiable. After all, we owe it to them for making us look good in all those tourist photos before we chow down on their deliciousness. It’s the least we can do!

If we go whale watching, would the whales do people watching?

Whale, whale, whale…There is no if. Whales should be allowed to people-watch whenever they want to. The question is how much would it cost? Would they be offered a refund if they didn’t see an extraordinary enough human? How would they choose the best season to people-watch? One thing I’d suggest to fellow whales: avoid Kringlan during Christmas holidays. You’re whale-come!

Do seals realise they don’t tan in the sun or are they really deliberately trying to be divas?

Seal-ly! Have you ever seen seals? They don’t need to impress anyone with a tan! Seals know how to make a splash wherever they go. They can get a perfect beach selfie with the ease of a magician: those little fluff balls are the true seal-lebrities of the animal world.





