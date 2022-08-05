From Iceland — Perfect Day: Valdís Steinarsdóttir

Photo by Emma Ledbetter

Valdís Steinarsdóttir is an experimental designer from Reykjavík. Winner of the 2020 Formex Nova award—Nordic Designer of the Year—Valdís is best known for her projects repurposing organic materials. Among her most acknowledged works are food packaging made of animal skin and clothing made of natural liquid material. Valdís loves all things design, so it’s no wonder her perfect day includes many of the cultural and artistic delights Reykjavik has to offer.

Slow morning pancakes

I usually start my mornings by drinking coffee in bed and answering emails. On days where I have more free time I love to treat myself by making pancakes and baking Kryddbrauð (a traditional spiced bread, usually sweet) in the morning.

Time to work

After breakfast, I go to my studio at Gasstöðin, which is at Hlemmur. Gasstöðin has become a creative space for a versatile mix of creatives. My studio is on the top floor and on the first floor there’s a kitchen where we sometimes eat lunch together, talk about design, gossip and drink way too much coffee.

Exhibition break

I would go to Reykjavík Art Museum Kjarvalsstaðir to have a nice lunch and see the current exhibition Spor og Þrærðir, or Stitches and Threads—a display of embroidery works by contemporary Icelandic artists.

On a perfect afternoon, I would have nothing else on my agenda than to jump between different art and design exhibitions all day. I would, for example, start by going to Hönnunarsafnið to check out the Sund exhibition on the Icelandic bathing culture, then Ásmundarsalur (a tiny gallery paired with one of the Reykjavík Roasters coffee shops), and end downtown by going to Hafnarhúsið and small urban gallery, i8.

Dance-off and natural wine

I would love to go out to dinner with all my friends to Matur og Drykkur. Afterwards, we would all go to Gamla Bíó were Bjartar Sveiflur would be playing. Half of the group would go on stage to play and the other half would start a dance battle on the floor. When the boys are done playing we’d all go to Mikki Refur for a winding down drink.

Hot tub relax

I’d like to end my perfect day in a swimming pool, preferably Árbæjarlaug—but not to swim. I just go to relax in a hot tub to reflect on the day’s events.