Traustholtshólmi Island: Wild Nature, Calming Rivers & A Population Of One - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Traustholtshólmi Island: Wild Nature, Calming Rivers & A Population Of One

Hannah Jane Cohen
Published June 28, 2019

Just an hour’s drive from Reykjavík lies the tiny island Traustholtshólmi, population: 1. Surrounded by views of Hekla and Eyjafjallajökull lives Hákon Hjördísarson, Traustholtshólmi’s only inhabitant. His days consist of wild nature, fresh food, and the placid sound of the river. Earlier this month, Hákon was nominated for the Embla Food Awards. To honour him, they made a video, which you can watch below, about his experiences living in Traustholtshólmi.

If you want to learn more about Hákon and Traustholtshólmi, click here or here to read about when the Grapevine went for a visit there.

