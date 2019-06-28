Traustholtshólmi Island: Wild Nature, Calming Rivers & A Population Of One - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Just an hour’s drive from Reykjavík lies the tiny island Traustholtshólmi, population: 1. Surrounded by views of Hekla and Eyjafjallajökull lives Hákon Hjördísarson, Traustholtshólmi’s only inhabitant. His days consist of wild nature, fresh food, and the placid sound of the river. Earlier this month, Hákon was nominated for the Embla Food Awards. To honour him, they made a video, which you can watch below, about his experiences living in Traustholtshólmi.

