The Solitary Islander & His Trusted Dog

On an island not that far away, in the middle of Þjórsá river, solitary soul Hákon Kjalar Hjördísarson lives his days sorrounded by wide skies and fields of grass. Dividing his time between his beloved island, where he resides from April to September, and the warmer shores of the Carabbean, Hákón’s life consists of simple pleasures: fresh food, wild nature and the placid sound of the river. With no children or neighbours to worry about, Hákon takes care of occasional visitors and tourists with great care and passion. There’s only one thing he dreams of, he jokingly says: of living his life with his black dog on an independent Traustholtshólmi, in a magical silence and perfect happiness. Read more on page 54.