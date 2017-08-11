The Solitary Islander & His Trusted Dog

On an island not that far away, in the middle of Þjórsá river, solitary soul Hákon Kjalar Hjördísarson lives his days sorrounded by wide skies and fields of grass. Dividing his time between his beloved island, where he resides from April to September, and the warmer shores of the Carabbean, Hákón’s life consists of simple pleasures: fresh food, wild nature and the placid sound of the river. With no children or neighbours to worry about, Hákon takes care of occasional visitors and tourists with great care and passion. There’s only one thing he dreams of, he jokingly says: of living his life with his black dog on an independent Traustholtshólmi, in a magical silence and perfect happiness. Read more on page 54.

Traustholtshólmi, population: 1 Forget your 4×4: sailing through the green waters of the Þjórsá river is the only way to reach the island Traustholtshólmi’s only inhabitants, Hákon Hjörðísarson and his dog. Every great adventure needs a walk on the grass; that’s how this one begins. Hákon’s house is cloaked in a deep silence, punctuated only by the soft hum of the wind blowing through long leaves of grass. A Mongolian yurt in South iceland… …and its cosy interiors Sustainability is always on Hákon’s mind: recycling water from the small bathroom is one way to go. And cuteness of small rooms. …fully equipped. Colourful coast. There’s no dinner if you don’t catch it yourself. Hákon offers his guests fresh salmon, onto the table The job of a host is never done: time to get the fishing nets ready for the next day Raw food… …straight from the river! It’s just a matter of moments… …along with carefully chosen ingredients… …and voilá! Raw salmon with salt and lemon is a treat for both the eyes and the stomach that everybody can enjoy. Cleaned without chemicals. Let’s fry that salmon. I agree. Skuggi the dog heads home Field kitchen. No oven or microwaves in sight: just a crackling fire and a little bit of patience. A few leaves of Arctic angelica to add to the dinner and the mood is set. Dinner almost done. After dinner, it’s time to unwind, give the soul a rest and simply be happy.