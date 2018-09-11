Where The Mighty River Flows: A Trip To Brúarhlöð Canyon

Brúarhlöð is a hidden gem many tourists miss out on despite it lying conveniently close to Þingvellir and other Golden Circle locations. The river Hvitá reveals all its mighty power in this small canyon’s intriguingly shaped rock formations. It is thus no surprise that locals and tourists alike enjoy coming to Brúarhlöð to take pictures or just to watch the swirling water below. The little forest covering parts of Brúarhlöð’s surroundings is especially beautiful in those few autumn weeks, when it colours the dark rocks in a stunning palette ranging from yellow to dark orange.

Names: Béatrice and Jean-François with children

From: Marseille in France

What have you been up to so far?: “We only arrived yesterday, but we’ve already done the whole Golden Circle: Þingvellir, Geysir and Gullfoss,” Béatrice explains.

Why did you decide to come to Brúarhlöð?: “Actually, we came here because we were just looking for a place to eat,” Béatrice admits with a laugh. “It’s really nice and so peaceful. There’s nobody here except us,” she adds. “And the canyon is beautiful!” Jean-François chimes in.

How has your Icelandic experience been so far?: “We love it. We are going to travel all around the island,” Béatrice says. “We chose to come to Iceland because of the unique nature and we’re travelling with two teenagers, so we wanted to choose a country where the whole family can have fun!” she explains. “They’re not really interested in culture as in going to museums and Iceland has so much to offer nature-wise,” Jean-François adds.

Name: Michael

From: Ottawa, Ontario in Canada

Occupation: High school teacher

How did you come to Brúarhlöð?: “We have friends in Reykjavík and their summerhouse is just up the road,” Michael explains. “He is from this area and they’re both geologists, so they can tell me and my wife all about the rocks.”

How do you like Brúarhlöð? “I’ve never seen rocks quite like this before, it’s startling,” Michael says. “The canyon has also inspired me to draw and sketch, although I’m more of a photographer,” he adds. “I’ve started sketching as a method to prepare for my retirement, so I’ll have something to do,” he says jokingly.

What did surprise you most about Iceland? “I used to live on Baffin island for three years and I’m actually quite surprised at how many trees there are in Iceland!” Michael exclaims.

Name: Hulda

From: Iceland

Occupation: Waitress at Farmer’s Bistro in Flúðir near Brúarhlöð

What makes Brúarhlöð special?: “The river is really powerful, with strong currents, so that makes it a bit scary. I always recommend people to go there, though, because it’s such a nice view over the canyon and not many people know about it,” Hulda says.

Have you ever tried river rafting?: “Yes, I’ve once been on the river Hvitá on a boat, but I didn’t jump in from the cliff in the end. I was too scared!” Hulda says laughing.

Are there any special stories about Brúarhlöð?: “Not that I know of, but the big bridge over Hvitá was built only a few years ago and before that, everybody had to pass by Brúarhlöð, as there was no other option of crossing the river,” Hulda explains. “I also like to ride past Brúarhlöð, although the horses can get scared when crossing the bridge, which is why we usually walk.”

