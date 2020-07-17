From Iceland — New In Town: Mama, A Plant-Based Restaurant With Big Dreams

New In Town: Mama, A Plant-Based Restaurant With Big Dreams

Published July 17, 2020

Art Bicnick

Nothing tastes better than ethics, which is why we can’t wait to try the rainbow salad and “nicecream” bowls at Mama, a plant-based restaurant with big dreams. The company is proudly environmentalist—they hope to use their profits to invest into land so that the kitchen can become self-sufficient. The restaurant also doubles as a wellness space offering a whole host of yoga sessions and breathing workshops. Have your plant-based prayers been answered?

