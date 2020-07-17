From Iceland — New In Town: Mama, A Plant-Based Restaurant With Big Dreams

Photo by Art Bicnick

Nothing tastes better than ethics, which is why we can’t wait to try the rainbow salad and “nicecream” bowls at Mama, a plant-based restaurant with big dreams. The company is proudly environmentalist—they hope to use their profits to invest into land so that the kitchen can become self-sufficient. The restaurant also doubles as a wellness space offering a whole host of yoga sessions and breathing workshops. Have your plant-based prayers been answered?

