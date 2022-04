From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Viðarverk — Carbon, Oculus, Samwise & Thorkell Máni — Earthly Delights & More

Photo by Emil Holm

The Grapevine brings you the pick of what’s going on in town this week. We’ve got a driftwood exhibition, a techno party with a Hamburg-based artist, a burlesque show, and a blues festival. Check out our printed magazine or the new events platform for more things to do in town.

Viðarverk

Until April 23rd

Hverfisgallerí

Björn Loki and Elsa Jónsdóttir, (a.k.a. Krot & Krass), have been creating together for over a decade now. In their first exhibition at Hverfisgallerí as a duo, their driftwood and concrete sculptures draw parallels between the wood washing up on Icelandic shores with the ideas and people who continue to arrive here from across the sea. JP

Carbon, Oculus, Samwise & Thorkell Máni

April 9th – 21:00 until 03:00

Iðnó

