From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Viðarverk — Carbon, Oculus, Samwise & Thorkell Máni — Earthly Delights & More

Photo by Emil Holm

The Grapevine brings you the pick of what’s going on in town this week. We’ve got a driftwood exhibition, a techno party with a Hamburg-based artist, a burlesque show, and a blues festival. Check out our printed magazine or the new events platform for more things to do in town.

Viðarverk

Until April 23rd

Hverfisgallerí

Björn Loki and Elsa Jónsdóttir, (a.k.a. Krot & Krass), have been creating together for over a decade now. In their first exhibition at Hverfisgallerí as a duo, their driftwood and concrete sculptures draw parallels between the wood washing up on Icelandic shores with the ideas and people who continue to arrive here from across the sea. JP

Carbon, Oculus, Samwise & Thorkell Máni

April 9th – 21:00 until 03:00

Iðnó

More information here

Reykjavík musical organisation Volume stages their first event of 2022 in the newly emergent Iðnó cafe, beside the town duck pond. Carbon—the meister of minimal techno—brings dark beats from Hamburg, while support comes from local talent Oculus, Samwise and Thorkell Máni. It’s great to see the post-pandemic resurgence of dance culture in Reyjkavík, and if everyone tries not to breathe on each other too much we might even manage to keep this renaissance going… JP Earthly Delights April 14th



Gaukurinn

More information here Brand-new burlesque troupe Earthly Delights aim to thrill, tease and entertain audiences during their debut show. Featuring three emergent performers, the night promises to be a sumptuous spectacle as we’re invited to Gaukurinn—sorry, I mean the boudoir—to feast our senses on these Earthly Delights. Make sure to turn up early to secure a front-row seat. JA ​​The Blues Festival April 9th to April 13th



Hilton Reykjavík Nordica

More information here

The only way to tackle the winter blues is to head out and join the blues parade. Reykjavík’s annual blues festival is at Hotel Nordica the 13th of April. It headlines many of the strongest musicians in Iceland right now. The festival will blues off with a parade from the statue of Leifur in front of Hallgrímskirkja on the 9th of April and the whole street of Skólavörðurstígur will be taken over with raw bluesy pain. VG