From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Magnús and Skúli — Alicja Kwade at i8 — Salóme Katrín, ZAAR and RAKEL

Magnús Jóhann and Skúli Sverrisson

Saturday March 26th at 20:00



Fríkirkjan

On October 29th 2021, composer-pianist Magnús Jóhann and bassist extraordinaire Skúli Sverrisson locked themselves in Reykjavík’s Sundlaugin Studio and laid down ten tracks live in a single day. It was an exercise in two elite musicians being present in the studio together, weaving their magic to capture a moment, with none of the overdubbing and tinkering that can rob a musical performance of its vital nature.

The results were released last year as the album ‘Án Tillits‘, and the pair have finally shaken off the shackles of covid restriction to stage the launch gig. The hallowed space of Fríkirkjan will provide the perfect environment for the pair to recreate that session’s subtle interplay of piano and acoustic bass, as they play tracks from the album augmented by other selected works.

Read more about the process of making ‘Án Tillits’ in our recent interview with Magnús.

